Sean Brown: Police given deadline to provide sensitive material over alleged collusion in paramilitary murder of GAA official

Police and military chiefs have been given a 28-day deadline to provide sensitive material for a legal action into alleged collusion in the loyalist paramilitary murder of a GAA official, his widow’s lawyers revealed today.

A High Court judge refused to put back the civil trial into events surrounding the assassination of Sean Brown and warned that any defence will be struck out if there is a failure to comply with his order.

He was said to have branded their conduct as “disgraceful”.

Outside court a solicitor for the Brown family insisted: “Our client is now 84 and any delay to the trial will run the risk that she will be denied her opportunity for justice.”

Mr Brown was abducted by a Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) gang as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA Club in Co Derry in May 1997.

The 61-year-old was bundled into the boot of a car and taken to Randalstown, Co Antrim, where he was shot six times.

No one has ever been brought to justice for his murder, but court papers name notorious ex-LVF boss Mark 'Swinger' Fulton among the suspects.

In 2002 Fulton was found dead in a cell at Maghaberry Prison, where he was being held on separate conspiracy to murder charges.

The Royal Ulster Constabulary investigation into Mr Brown's killing has been subject to heavy criticism from both the Police Ombudsman and the now defunct Historical Enquiries Team.

Amid claims that state agents were involved in the murder, Mr Brown’s widow, Bridie, is seeking damages for alleged misfeasance in public office and negligence.

Her lawyers contend that Fulton was given documentation and assistance from the MoD and MI5 which aided the LVF in targeting members of the nationalist community for assassination.

They also claim RUC Special Branch deliberately hampered and withheld information from detectives investigating Mr Brown's murder.

The gun used in the shooting is linked to several other killings in the Mid Ulster area, according to their case.

Despite the action being listed for trial at the High Court in June, an attempt was made to have the hearing put back due to the scale of the discovery process still to be completed.

But according to Mrs Brown’s solicitor, Mr Justice Humphreys today rejected any request to vacate those dates.

Gary Duffy of KRW Law said: “The judge criticised the defendants, making it clear that their conduct has been disgraceful in this case and reminding them that all court orders must be adhered to.

“The Judge has also made an order that all outstanding documentation is provided to the client within 28 days, or he will strike out the defendants’ defence and rule in favour of the plaintiff.”