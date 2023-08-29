Sean Graham arrest row: PSNI officers expected to sue after High Court rules in their favour

Chief Constable says he accepts findings that quashed the actions taken by PSNI against constables after massacre memorial event

Two PSNI constables who were disciplined after arresting a man at a commemoration in south Belfast are expected to seek compensation, as well as demanding that any note of the incident be permanently expunged from their employment records.

The Chief Constable has said he accepts the findings of the High Court that quashed the actions taken against his officers after the Troubles memorial event.

The High Court ruling in the officers’ favour centred on an incident that occurred during a commemoration of a 1992 attack, during which five people were murdered and nine others wounded when loyalist gunmen opened fire inside Sean Graham Bookmakers on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast.

During the commemoration attended by up to 30 people, one man — Mark Sykes, who had been shot and injured in the massacre — was detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and put in handcuffs. He was later released without charge.

Despite acknowledging the difficult situation in which the PSNI was placed, Mr Justice Scoffield concluded that the decision to suspend one officer and move a second was influenced by the threat, real or perceived, that Sinn Fein would quit the Policing Board unless the duty status of both probationary constables at the commemoration event was changed.

Mr Justice Scoffield had been told that Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, who was tasked to deal with the incident, received a phone call from Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly as part of a “frenzy of activity” in the immediate aftermath.

His attention was also drawn to the arrest being made within days of an alleged loyalist show of strength at Pitt Park in east Belfast where up to 60 masked men gathered without any immediate police intervention.

Mark Sykes being taken into police custody in February 2021 after he attended the memorial for the victims and survivors of the Sean Graham's bookmakers killings

Sinn Fein’s then Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, also tweeted about an apparent culture of double standards in the PSNI and of “turning a blind eye to UDA and UVF thugs, while targeting those laying flowers on the anniversary of loved ones”.

Mr Byrne later confirmed he spoke to her about the events on the Ormeau Road.

A barrister representing the Chief Constable had insisted that Mr Byrne had defused an unprecedented, critical incident which drew heavy criticism from Sinn Fein and jeopardised wider public confidence in Northern Ireland’s reformed police service.

But Mr Justice Scoffield ruled: “Both the Deputy Chief Constable and the Chief Constable were acutely aware of the threat of Sinn Féin withdrawing support for policing and/or withdrawing from the Policing Board if immediate action was not taken in respect of the officers’ duty status.

“It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that the pressure so exerted was, in large measure, a result of a wholly separate and unrelated (Pitt Park) incident which was wrongly conflated with the actions of the applicants in the incident in which they were involved.”

The judge held: “I have been persuaded that the respondent imposed suspension in the first applicant’s case because of the threat (whether real or perceived) that, if it did not do so, republican support for policing would be withdrawn. To reach a decision on that basis was in my view unlawful.”

Counsel for the two officers had argued that the PSNI was wrong to focus on the fallout, rather than the seriousness of the alleged misconduct. The Belfast Telegraph understands that both officers, represented by Edwards and Co solicitors, are now seeking to pursue a separate civil action for damage to their career progression as a result of the incident.​

The two were supported in the action by the Police Federation of Northern Ireland. Its chairman, Liam Kelly, said: “In our view, this High Court judgment calls into question the decision-making of the Senior Executive Team right up to and including the Deputy Chief Constable and the Chief Constable himself.

“The two officers will be delighted by this outcome. Unfortunately one of them still finds himself being subjected to a disciplinary process and, in light of this conclusion, we would demand the PSNI expedite this matter forthwith.”

TUV leader Jim Allister called for the Chief Constable to resign, saying the ruling should “mark the end of Mr Byrne’s tenure”.

“This is a staggering indictment of the Chief Constable and a sobering insight into the politics of keep Sinn Fein happy at all costs, even at the cost of sacrificing your own officers,” he said.

The DUP’s lead representative on the Policing Board Trevor Clarke said the ruling by Mr Justice Scoffield showed the Chief Constable chose “political considerations” above “natural justice” for his own officers.

“Two young police officers had their lives and careers unjustifiably disrupted, and the PSNI leadership chose to stand with Sinn Fein rather than their own officers,” he said.

“There are huge questions to be answered around this case when a court has ultimately determined that two-tier policing has operated in Northern Ireland.

“The rule of law must apply equally to everyone in Northern Ireland, yet even PSNI officers were thrown to the wolves by their own bosses to placate Sinn Fein.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he accepted the findings of the court.

“The events of 5th February 2021 were difficult for everyone. Those paying their respects at a memorial event, the young officers who attended on behalf of the Police Service and for the public who observed the footage of an incident which happened shortly afterwards which circulated across media platforms,” he said.

“As Chief Constable I accept the findings of the court. In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful.

“It is important however to clarify that neither officer has been disciplined to date. This judgment relates to the decision to suspend one officer and re-position another whilst the Police Ombudsman conducted an investigation following a public complaint.

“We will of course take time to carefully consider the full judgment to ensure any lessons are learnt to prevent any future recurrence.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt have written to the Chief Constable calling for an urgent meeting in response to the ruling.

Mr Nesbitt said: “It is unacceptable that a political party can influence policing and the duty status of any police officer, as has been made clear in Mr Justice Scoffield’s ruling.

“Doug and I shall be making clear our view and seeking to establish how this happened, on what other occasions it may have happened and how the Chief Constable intends to reassure the public it can never happen again.”