Second day of Traynor tribunal dominated by legal discussions

The second day of broadcaster Donna Traynor’s employment tribunal was dominated by legal discussions, and as a result no evidence was heard.

During the first day of the hearing on Wednesday it emerged the former BBC Newsline presenter was told she would have to move more of her duties to radio in what her legal team said amounted to “diminishing” her role.

Ms Traynor, formerly a high-profile presenter, is taking a bias case against the BBC and its Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth.

She is claiming age, gender and disability discrimination.

On Wednesday the tribunal heard she felt she was being “bullied” and “coerced” by management into presenting the two-hour Evening Extra radio programme two to three days a week.

Ms Traynor’s legal team said she was subjected to “bullying and harassment” after she raised a grievance about plans to change her role.

Paddy Lyttle KC claimed his client had her role “diminished” unfairly.

Ms Traynor dramatically quit the corporation in November 2021. She had been nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year during her career.

She joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins, before moving into television.

Mr Lyttle claimed a voluntary redundancy scheme at the BBC in Belfast was “a ploy” to get rid of the “old crop”. The scheme was open to anyone who presented a TV or radio programme more than 30 minutes in length.

Frank O’Donoghue KC, representing the BBC and Mr Smyth, challenged the assertion, saying there was nothing to suggest that this was “not a true redundancy process”.