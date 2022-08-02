Second man charged over Ballymena murder of Victor Hamilton is remanded

A second alleged killer has been remanded into custody accused of murdering Ballymena man Victor Hamilton.

Appearing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 33-year-old Mario Menezes confirmed via video-link from police custody that he understood the single charge accusing him of Mr Hamilton’s murder on July 26.

On Monday, Mamadu Saido Djalo (29) with an address at Springfield Crescent in west Belfast, was remanded into custody facing the same charge.

A 23-year-old woman arrested during enquiries has been freed on police bail.

Mr Hamilton (63) was found dead in the driveway of his home at Orkney Drive, Ballymena, shortly before 8am last Wednesday.

In court today, a PSNI detective sergeant outlined that he knew the facts and circumstances surrounding the death and believed he could connect Menezes to the murder.

Defence solicitor James Hughes confirmed that there was no bail application today, but asked for Menezes, from Portmore Street in Portadown, to be remanded for a week for a potential application.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter remanded Menezes into custody until August 25 and advised that the defence could lodge a “bring forward application” to deal with the case sooner.