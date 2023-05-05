Secret recordings at NI council offices could see injunction widened to Switzerland and New Zealand

Legal action over secret recordings at local government offices in Northern Ireland could be widened out to Switzerland and New Zealand, it was claimed today.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has already obtained an interim injunction preventing publication of details of any recordings.

The order was made at the High Court in proceedings brought against persons unknown.

Continuing reporting restrictions prohibit disclosure of any information which could lead to the identification of individuals involved in the case.

The action relates to conversations recorded and posted online.

At a brief court review today the issue of possible further legal steps in Switzerland and New Zealand was raised, according to an independent member of the Council.

Padraig McShane, who attended the hearing, claimed it was related to attempts to obtain information from a site believed to have posted any relevant recordings.

Mr McShane, who has already raised concerns over funding the legal action, predicted the costs will be “borne by ratepayers”.

He added: “It’s turning into an unholy mess.”

Proceedings were adjourned until June 5, with the interim injunction extended until then.