Sectarian Rangers supporter who vandalised GAA fans' cars charged with urinating on graves

Cemetery staff alerted police after reviewing CCTV footage

A Rangers fanatic who slashed car tyres of GAA fans who’d parked in the cemetery his mum is buried in has been charged with urinating on graves.

Sectarian super-Prod Gary McBlain was listed to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he faces four counts of indecent behaviour.

The 42-year-old of McClay Park, Omagh, is accused of urinating on graves on four occasions in Greenhill Cemetery on the Gortin Road in the town on June 29, August 17, 28 and 31 last year.

Last November we revealed McBlain had been interviewed by police about the alleged incidents after cemetery staff had alerted them having seen someone urinating on graves on their newly-installed CCTV cameras.

Those cameras were put in place after a number of graves were severely damaged by vandals.

In one incident, a large Celtic cross which was fixed to the headstone of someone whose family had placed a green, white and orange flower arrangement was smashed up.

A statue of Jesus Christ had its head removed and three other graves in the same area had been badly damaged.

McBlain was questioned about those attacks but was never charged, Shortly after, however, the council erected CCTV cameras throughout the cemetery.

He was suspected after he was convicted of damaging a number of parked cars belonging to Tyrone GAA fans who had an agreement they could use the cemetery during matches at Healy Park across the road.

We revealed how McBlain, who calls his house Ibrox, was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended for two years, for the shocking attacks on the cars.

When we asked McBlain last March had he been arrested and quizzed about the previous grave attacks, he replied: “I wasn’t arrested, I was interviewed about it, but they have no evidence.”

Sacrilege

He added: “I heard about what happened, but it had nothing to do with me.”

But he did tell us he damaged a number of cars parked in the cemetery belonging to GAA fans because he said they had committed an act of “sacrilege”.

He admitted damaging a Range Rover, a Volkswagen Transport van and a Kia Sportage. Other similar charges were dropped as McBlain’s blood was only found on three vehicles.

McBlain – who even has the blinds of his house colour co-ordinated red, white and blue – accused the GAA of being sectarian.

He also confirmed to us he had actually written to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to claim it was sectarian for GAA fans to use Greenhill Cemetery car park during games.

McBlain’s excuse for the attack is based on the fact his mum is buried in the cemetery and told us GAA fans using the car park on match days was “sacrilegious”.

“They [GAA fans] just park wherever they like, and they shouldn’t be allowed to,” he said.

“They think they can do whatever they like but this is sacred ground. It’s sacrilegious. There’s a straight road all the way to Gortin for them to park on.”

When we asked him if he thought it would be okay if Rangers fans parked in the same car park, he smiled widely and said: “Of course it would be okay, Rangers aren’t sectarian, the GAA are, sure they wouldn’t have a Protestant about them.”

Last July following a series of fresh incidents, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, who maintain the cemetery, had erected CCTV cameras in a bid to halt attacks on graves.