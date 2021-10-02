Self-confessed satanist murdered and mutilated his friend in Belfast home, court hears

A self-confessed satanist murdered and mutilated his friend in his north Belfast home, a court has heard.

As the shocking details surrounding the death of Latvian national Maris Ludborzs emerged, the man responsible for his death was informed he will be sentenced for murder next week.

Sarunas Nauburaitis admitted kicking Mr Ludborzs (44) to death last May. He then placed a plastic bag over his victim's head, and after he died carved the word 'Pig' on his chest.

Nauburaitis also placed a toy rat in the dead man's boxer shorts and poured bleach over the body, which he left to decompose in his Oakley Street home for over a week.

The 35-year-old Lithuanian national also stole his dead friend's bank card which he used on three occasions to buy alcohol and snacks.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Maghaberry, where he heard Crown barrister Ciaran Murphy QC outline the case against him.

Mr Murphy said that on Saturday May 23 last year, Nauburaitis walked into Musgrave Park police station where he confessed to killing a man in his home.

When officers attended the address, they found the badly decomposed and disfigured remains of Mr Ludborzs in the blood-splattered kitchen.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Ludborzs suffered multiple blunt force injuries - most of which were to the head - consistent with an assault.

Mr Murphy told Mr Justice O'Hara that when arrested for murder, Nauburaitis made full admissions to police.

He said he and Mr Ludborzs had been friends from around February 2020 and were involved in a community immigration centre, which was shutting down due to the pandemic.

Nauburaitis said that around this time, Mr Ludborzs was sleeping on the street - so he invited him to stay in his home which Mr Ludborzs did intermittently.

He said that on the day of the murder, Mr Ludborzs was in his home drunk and he became angry when he urinated several times in the house and laughed about it.

Nauburaitis said he asked his friend for £10 that he owed, and as Mr Ludborzs was running to the back door, he pulled him back.

The killer claimed Mr Ludborzs began urinating again - telling police at that point "I kicked him from behind. There were many kicks, maybe 20 or 30".

Nauburaitis said during the attack, Mr Ludborzs's head hit against a radiator, and that he "finished him" with the heel of his shoe.

When asked about the plastic bag, Nauburaitis said he put it there after the assault to ensure if Mr Ludborzs was still breathing "he would stop breathing".

Nauburaitis said that after his friend died, he carved the word 'Pig' on his chest, and placed the toy rat on the deceased to symbolise theft.

The body remained in the kitchen for around a week, before Nauburaitis confessed to the murder which he said was due to him being disrespected.

He also told police he was a satanist, and as a teenager he enjoyed killing animals.

Mr Murphy said: "This is a very serious case. The examination of the scene provides a revolting spectacle of the brutality of the attack upon the deceased.

"The killing was intention. It was cold, it was remorseless."

Defence barrister David McDowell addressed the satanist issue and said that whilst the attack was violent, it was neither ritualistic nor linked to the Occult.

Saying his client was an alcoholic with mental health issues, Mr McDowell said it was wrong to "jump to the conclusion" there was a satanic element when it was a "quarrel between two drunk friends, with frankly a terrible aftermath."

He also pointed out that Nauburaitis didn't flee back to Lithuania, but instead handed himself in to police.

Mr Justice O'Hara said he would sentence Nauburaitis at a tariff hearing next Friday, October 8, when the defendant will learn the minimum prison term he will serve before he is considered eligible for release.