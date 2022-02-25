Senior barrister (53) charged with murder of dad of four Keith Conlon in Tallaght

A senior barrister has appeared in court charged with the murder of father-of-four Keith Conlon in Tallaght.

Diarmuid Phelan (53) appeared before a sitting of Tallaght District Court this morning in relation to the fatal shooting.

The accused is charged with the murder of Mr Conlon at Hazel Grove Farm, Kiltalown Lane last Tuesday.

Gardai were alerted to the incident at around 1pm and Keith Conlon (36) was transferred to hospital with serious gunshot injuries.

The dog breeder, from nearby Kiltalown Park, was formally pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

Det Gda Michael McGrath, of Tallaght Garda station, gave evidence saying he arrested the accused last night for the purposes of charging him with murder.

The court heard that Mr Phelan, with an address at Kiltalown Lane in Tallaght, made no reply when the single charge was put to him.

No application for bail was made as this can only be granted for a murder charge by the High Court.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded him in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video link next Friday.

His solicitor, Eddie O'Connor, said he was not making any application at this time.

Diarmuid Phelan SC is a barrister and also a law lecturer.

Wearing a shirt and suit, he only addressed the court at the end of the sitting saying "Thank you judge."

A number of people had gathered outside the courthouse prior to the sitting and shouted at Diarmuid Phelan as he was brought into court.

The accused was arrested at the scene in the aftermath of the incident and remained in Garda custody until his court appearance today.

In a statement this week, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are investigating a serious shooting incident that occurred at a premises in the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght, Co Dublin on Tuesday, 22nd February, 2022.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who may have been the Hazel Grove area of Tallaght to come forward".