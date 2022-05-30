Senior medic lied about treatment of four-year-old child that led to his death, fitness to practise hearing told

A senior medic lied to a coroner about his treatment of a four-year-boy which led to his death, a fitness to practise panel has been told.

Dr Robert Taylor is accused by his regulatory body of providing substandard care to Adam Taylor before and during a kidney transplant at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in August 1991.

He is further accused of providing false information to the inquest into Adam’s death in 1996, as well as to police investigating his death.

During the first day of a fitness to practise hearing examining the allegations, counsel for the General Medical Counsel (GMC) said the now deceased coroner John Leckey ruled Adam died as a result of dilutional hyponatraemia.

If left untreated, the condition — which can occur when a patient receives too much fluid — can result in catastrophic swelling of the brain.

Outlining the case against Dr Taylor on Monday morning, Tom Forster QC told the tribunal: “At the inquest on June 21, 1996… it is perhaps unsurprising that the coroner’s verdict was that Adam’s death was caused by cerebral oedema due to dilutional hyponatraemia, suffered in consequence of an excess administration of fluids containing only very small amounts of sodium and this was exacerbated by blood loss.

“Now, Dr Taylor before that verdict resisted any criticism of his fluid management in his evidence to the coroner.”

He explained Dr Taylor “robustly maintained his stance” despite the fact he “had a good period after the operation and before the inquest to properly reflect on his treatment” and review medical notes and consider the opinions of other doctors and medical experts.

He continued: “In particular, he refused to accept Adam had suffered dilutional hyponatraemia as opposed to just hyponatraemia, he refused to accept this diluting effect from administration of fluids.

“He refused to accept it was dilutional hyponatraemia caused by his administration of too much of the wrong type of fluid.

“In a written statement for the coroner, he stated he was ‘extremely perplexed and concerned this happened to Adam and could not offer a physiological explanation for such severe pulmonary and cerebral oedema’.

“He described his treatment as ‘appropriate, expert and representative of the highest quality and intensity of care’.”

Mr Forster continued: “It is the GMC case that there were a number of failings in Dr Taylor’s pre-operative and intraoperative treatment of Adam.

“In particular, its case is that all the clinicians were correct and Dr Taylor infused the wrong type of fluid in an excessive quantity, at dramatically too fast a rate.

“In addition, the GMC alleges he knew this was the true position when he provided evidence to the coroner, in which he stated the reverse was true.

“Accordingly, the GMC case is that Dr Taylor’s evidence in the coronial proceedings was dishonest and that really is the height of the gravamen of this case, dishonesty.”

Mr Forster said the case has only now been brought in front of the Medical Practitioner’s Tribunal Service as it was unaware of Dr Taylor’s conduct until the release of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry report in 2018.

Adam was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the inquiry chair, Sir John O’Hara.

In his explosive report, Sir John gave a damning assessment of Dr Taylor’s actions during and after Adam’s operation.

He said it “was wrong and misleading” of Dr Taylor to “insist upon justifying his clinical performance in the way he did and false to assure the coroner, Adam’s mother and others that his management of Adam was ‘caring, appropriate, expert and representative of the highest quality and intensity of care’ he could provide.”

Sir John continued: “Dr Taylor steadfastly maintained his baseless justifications for many years and only changed his position in late 2011 after he was provided with the inquiry expert reports.”

He was also critical of Dr Taylor’s management of Adam’s fluids before and during surgery, which he said, “defied understanding”. He continued: “In his oral evidence, Dr Taylor accepted he could not understand it either, nor could he explain or justify what he did or how he subsequently defended it.

“I heard a lot of evidence from Dr Taylor, but do not believe I was told the full story.

“Dr Taylor offered no insight into why he did what he did during Adam’s transplant… despite, or perhaps because, he provided so much evidence, Dr Taylor managed to keep his own thought processes obscure.

“Even though he now accepts what he did, he makes no attempt to explain it.

“Dr Taylor made fatal errors in his treatment of Adam.

“I accept this was most probably uncharacteristic and do not query his usual competence.

“However, and over and above the hurt inflicted on Adam’s family by his death, Dr Taylor caused significant additional pain by acting as he did to avoid his own responsibility.”

It emerged at the start of the hearing this morning that Dr Taylor was not present for the tribunal and no counsel was present on his behalf, although no reason for his absence was given.

The panel was told Dr Taylor’s solicitors “have made it very clear that he does not wish to participate in the hearing”.

The tribunal subsequently ruled the hearing should proceed in Dr Taylor’s absence due to the public interest in the case.