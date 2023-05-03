Senior NI judges overturn landmark spent convictions verdict

The new determination was reached at the Court of Appeal in a challenge to law on the rehabilitation of offenders — © PA

Offenders in Northern Ireland can be barred from ever having past convictions deemed to be spent, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges overturned a previous landmark verdict that the obligation to disclose any prison sentence in excess of 30 months is incompatible with human rights legislation.

The new determination was reached in a challenge to law on the rehabilitation of offenders.

Proceedings were initially brought by a 64-year-old man jailed for arson and petrol bomb offences back in 1980.

Granted anonymity, he served a five-year sentence before obtaining multiple qualifications as a skilled tradesman following his release.

The man, referred to as JR123, claimed the requirement to reveal his criminal past created barriers to finding work and leading a normal life.

Thousands of other offenders in the same category attempting to reintegrate into society have similarly carried past convictions like "the mark of Cain", it was contended.

Since completing his jail term JR123 has had no further contact with the criminal justice system.

However, the legislative provisions meant he would never be treated in law as someone who has not committed a criminal offence.

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders (NI) Order 1978 anyone sentenced to more than two and a half years imprisonment cannot have their convictions classed as spent.

In a case supported by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, JR123 claimed the disclosure requirements impact on everything from employment and education to travel and insurance prospects.

His lawyers argued that the process of revealing details about an historic offence were oppressive and shaming.

In November 2021 a High Court judge held that the current obligation disproportionately interfered with privacy entitlements protected by the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

He declared that the 1978 Order was incompatible with JR123’s Article 8 rights by failing to provide a mechanism for applying to have his conviction considered to be spent, irrespective of the passage of time and his personal circumstances.

The Department of Justice appealed his ruling, citing case law for having pre-defined categories within the legislative provisions.

Backing those submissions, the Court of Appeal identified errors in how the judge dealt with the proportionality test.

Lord Justice McCloskey also pointed to “an undue focus and emphasis upon the impact of the impugned measure on the individual” in circumstances where Article 8 rights are qualified.

“The scheme adopted in the 1978 Order reflects a delicate exercise of balancing the rights and interests of individuals with those of the community as a whole,” he said.

“Offences which are not capable of becoming ‘spent’ belong to a statistically small class and only a very small proportion of offenders are affected in this way.”

With the most severe sentencing outcomes featuring in that group, the court held that the scheme provides certainty and predictability which would be compromised by a case by case approach to disclosure requirements.

Lord Justice McCloskey ruled: “It follows that the declaration of incompatibility under appeal cannot be upheld as it did not entail the application of the correct test.”

Allowing the Department’s appeal, he confirmed: “The judge’s primary conclusion, namely that Article 6(1) of the 1978 Order is incompatible with Article 8 ECHR, is reversed.”

A separate challenge by JR123 to being refused an award of damages was dismissed.

Based on its findings, the court held that his claim had been “rendered moot”.