Sentenced: NI killer who stabbed ‘gentle giant’ Timothy Graham more than 90 times claimed he was Jesus

Police at the scene of the stabbing death of Timothy Graham in Bangor, County Down, in October 2019

Ian Vance, who pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Timothy Graham

A paranoid schizophrenic who stabbed his neighbour more than 90 times has been told he will spend a minimum of six years in jail for the "brutal and unprovoked" killing.

Timothy Graham (47), who was described by his grieving family as a "sensitive gentle giant", was knifed to death outside his Enterprise Court home on the outskirts of Bangor in October 2019.

Enterprise Court consists of assisted accommodation for people living with mental health issues and is run by the Inspire charity.

Ian Vance (47) appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link with Maghaberry on Wednesday, where he was sentenced for the manslaughter of Mr Graham on October 31, 2019.

When arrested with the bloodied kitchen knife he had just used to kill his neighbour still in his hand, Vance told police he was Jesus Christ and had killed Satan.

Whilst he was initially charged with murder, the Crown accepted a plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his mental state.

As he imposed an indeterminate custodial sentence on Vance, Mr Justice O'Hara branded Mr Graham's death as "terrible" and described him as both "harmless and blameless".

Afterwards, PSNI Detective Inspector Millar said: “This was a truly tragic event, which has left a family bereft and heartbroken.”

The judge noted that both men were diagnosed as having schizophrenia and that, in the years they had both been living at Enterprise Court, there had never been any animosity between the two.

He also revealed that staff who worked at Enterprise Court described Mr Graham as a sociable and friendly man who was in "good form and full of chat" the day before he was killed.

Police received a 999 call at 1.15am on October 31, 2019, from a staff member who said there had been a stabbing incident outside one of the houses.

When officers arrived they saw Mr Graham lying in a pool of blood with Vance standing beside him, holding a knife.

Mr Graham was stabbed more than 90 times and was almost decapitated, and while he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2am, Vance, who was rambling about the devil, was arrested and taken to Musgrave Street Police Station.

Crown barrister Ciaran Murphy QC said Mr Graham was attacked as he sat outside his home with a female resident having an early morning smoke.

This resident said that as she and Mr Graham were sitting talking and smoking, they were approached by a “calm” Vance, who called Mr Graham “Satan” and then launched the unprovoked knife attack.

Whilst she ran to get help from a member of staff, Vance continued the attack.

Mr Graham sustained multiple wounds to his neck and chest in the fatal incident described by the Crown as both "prolonged" and "unprovoked".

Mr Murphy also revealed that when arrested, Vance was asked his name and replied “Jesus Christ” and also said he was doing God's work.

He was interviewed on four occasions, during which he stated he didn't believe his neighbour was dead and couldn't remember killing him.

The prosecutor spoke of the devastation Vance's actions had caused the Graham family, who attended the sentencing.

The victim's mother, Elizabeth, and father, David, described their despair and anger at their son's "slow and barbaric" death.

They also described their much-loved son as a "sensitive gentle giant" who was "funny and clever" but also prone to being bullied.

Vance's barrister, Eugene Grant QC, spoke of his client as a man with a series of mental health issues including paranoid schizophrenia.

Saying these issues dated back to when Vance was 19, the barrister described Vance's life as "chaotic" up until 2008 when he was offered assisted living at Enterprise Court.

Following submissions from both the Crown and defence, Mr Justice O'Hara said he had considered a range of sentences, including a life sentence.

The senior judge said Vance "caused so many devastating injuries" to Mr Graham that his family were unable to see him and his coffin had to be closed.

Mr Justice O'Hara said that while he accepted the incident had "come out of the blue" and had considered Vance's medical issues, he concluded the defendant presented a risk of serious harm to the public.

He said: "If he [Vance] offends again, there is every chance that the harm he causes will be just as brutal and devastating as his attack on Mr Graham."

The judge imposed an indeterminate custodial sentence and set a tariff of six years as the minimum time Vance will spend in jail before he is considered eligible for release.

He added: "When he has served that period the Parole Commissioners will release him if they consider it is safe to do so."

Vance was also given an absolute discharge for possessing class B drugs, after a small amount of cannabis was located in his bedroom during a police search in the aftermath of Mr Graham's death.