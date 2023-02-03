September trial date set for Whitehead man (67) accused of murdering his ex-partner

William Finlay is charged with the murder of Alyson Nelson

A Co Antrim man is to stand trial in September for the murder of his former partner, a court has heard.

William Finlay (67) has been charged with murdering Alyson Nelson last April. The 65-year old retired nurse died from a stab wound at her Whitehead home.

The accused, of Old Forde Gardens in Whitehead, appeared at Belfast Crown Court today via video-link with Maghaberry.

He was arraigned on a charge of murdering Ms Nelson on April 16, 2022, with the offence “aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse”.

Finlay is the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with murder via aggravated circumstances under the Domestic Abuse Bill. He has pled not guilty.

In addressing a defence barrister, Mr Justice O'Hara said: "I have seen the defence statements and there's no dispute on behalf of Mr Finlay that he killed Ms Nelson. The issue that he wishes to explore is a psychiatric one. Is that right?"

The barrister confirmed this and said expert reports were being sought to try to determine Finlay's state of mind "at the time of the commission of the offence".

The barrister also revealed Finlay sustained a head injury "years ago", but said the medical lessons relating to this "are out of the jurisdiction" and are in the process of being received by the defence.

Mr Justice O'Hara set the date for trial as September 11 this year and noted he would review the case on May 26. Finlay was remanded back into custody.