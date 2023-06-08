Serial domestic abuser jailed for assault on ex-partner

The judge at Ballymena Magistrates Court told the 29-year-old his “main problem is that he doesn’t treat females with respect”

An abusive man who assaulted, dominated and controlled his ex-partner was jailed for eight months today.

Jailing Grant Macneil at Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the 29-year-old serial domestic abuser his “main problem is that he doesn’t treat females with respect.”

“You controlled this victim and would not allow her to see her family and friends and as if that wasn’t bad enough in terms of emotional abuse, you also physically assaulted her and caused her to struggle to breathe,” said the judge adding that “non-fatal strangulation is a red flag in terms of domestic abuse.”

Shortly before he was due to go on trial earlier this year Macneil, from Wellington Street in Kilmarnock, entered guilty pleas to three counts of common assault committed last November and to a single count of a domestic abuse offence committed between June 1 and November 23, last year, and “engaged in a course of behaviour that was abusive…and he intended the course of behaviour to cause the victim to suffer physical or psychological harm.”

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the victim contacted police on November 24 to report she had been subjected to “mental and physical abuse” since June.

“She had been controlled by him, not allowed to see family or friends and told that she had to stay at home with him,” said the lawyer.

By way of illustration, she outlined that when the victim went to visit her parents, Macneil “called her excessively, demanding to know where she was.”

Another example, the court heard, came in November when the victim went out for a run, but a member of the public was so concerned for her safety they approached and told her “there was a vehicle following her.”

“The victim turned around and saw her own car, so he was following her,” the court heard.

The victim also described numerous physical assaults, reporting to police that during one incident, Macneil had wrapped string around her wrist and then set it on fire, causing a burn mark.

At another time, the couple had been staying at a caravan, but Macneil would not allow her to leave, causing a bruise to her shoulder and leaving her struggling to breathe when he “grabbed her and pinned her to the car.”

“She also alleged that he had put software on her car, allowing him to track her movements,” the lawyer told the court, submitting that the judge should replace the interim restraining order with a full order.

Defence counsel Grant Powles conceded that Macneil had previous convictions of domestic abuse against two previous partners and had been jailed as a result but argued that “he is remorseful for his behaviour and that is reflected in the guilty plea.”

District Judge Broderick highlighted however that Macneil only admitted his guilt “at the last minute” so the victim was left with the prospect of reliving her ordeals from the witness box until the 11th hour.

Mr Powles also conceded that a jail sentence would be justified for the “very serious” offences but argued that the case could be met with either probation or a community service order as a direct alternative, suggesting that probation could “assist with his difficulties.”

The judge asked rhetorically “what difficulty is there to cause domestic violence and abusive control?”

“I don’t see any mental or physical problems that would lead to that,” said District Judge Broderick, “his main problem is that he doesn’t treat females with respect, that’s the problem he has.”

While Macneil was jailed and taken to the cells, he was released on bail pending an appeal of the sentence a short time later.