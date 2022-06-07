Serial thief jailed for snatching phone from 12-year-old girl in Belfast

A serial thief who snatched a mobile phone from a 12-year-old girl has been jailed for six months.

Anthony Wylie targeted the child while she accompanied her grandfather on a dog walk in north Belfast.

The 26-year-old had only just been released from prison for stealing a woman’s engagement ring.

Wylie, currently of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the new charges of theft and criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard how he carried out the latest offence on the Antrim Road last Friday.

As the girl’s grandfather stopped to let his dog go to the toilet, Wylie appeared and snatched the phone out of her hand.

The older man grabbed and wrestled with the thief, but he managed to break free and flee towards the nearby Waterworks area.

The cracked phone was later recovered after being thrown to the ground.

A witness who recognised Wylie identified him to police.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd described it as an opportunistic theft fuelled by his client’s long-standing history of drug misuse.

“This offence is consistent with someone in that position,” he said.

Mr Boyd added that Wylie is caught in a cycle where he spends a period behind bars and then has nowhere to go.

Two weeks ago he was released after completing a 10-month term imposed for stealing the engagement ring, a phone and bank card he then used to go on a fraud spree.

He had been invited into that victim’s home in north Belfast last November, carrying out the theft when she took off the band to clean her kitchen.

The woman later discovered that her debit card had been used at a series of shops to make transactions totalling £156.75.

Further attempts at other retailers were declined due to insufficient funds.

Wylie claimed he could not remember what happened to the ring because he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

With the latest theft from a 12-year-old girl described as mean and nasty, District Judge Amanda Brady ordered him to serve another six months in custody.