Serial thief spared jail term for stealing food from Belfast Tesco due to coronavirus

A serial thief with a criminal record to "weigh rather than read" is being spared a return to jail for stealing food because of the Covid-19 crisis, a judge ruled today.

Michael McNally was given a six-month suspended sentence for four shoplifting offences due to the current pressure on Northern Ireland's prisons.

The 33-year-old admitted stealing meat products worth nearly £90 in total during raids on Tesco stores and a filling station in Belfast between March 14 and April 8.

McNally, of Clifton Park Avenue in the city, had already amassed 339 previous convictions, including 171 for theft.

Studying his prior offences at Belfast Magistrates' Court, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "This is a record that you weigh rather than read."

Defence lawyer Pearse MacDermott argued that his client carried out the latest thefts to get something to eat during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He was having difficulty getting his benefits processed, and he stole food as an act of desperation," the solicitor said.

Mr MacDermott also stressed that McNally managed to avoid offending for nearly three months before the latest spree.

Passing sentence, Mrs Bagnall set out her dilemma.

"There's no way somebody with this record shouldn't be facing custody every time he comes before the court," she explained.

"But in the circumstances we are in, with the current emergency, it would be a relatively short sentence (and) put an additional burden on the Prison Service at this point in time."

Instead, the judge imposed six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

However, she also warned: "If he doesn't take this opportunity to stay out of trouble, and he comes back here again, he will be in custody for a considerable period of time."