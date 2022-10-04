Serial thief who mocked Queen’s death after being caught breaking into Belfast bar avoids jail

McNally received a suspended sentence as he is being assessed for a place at a rehabilitation facility.

A serial thief who mocked the death of Queen Elizabeth II after being caught breaking into a Belfast bar has avoided being sent back to jail.

Michael McNally received a five-month sentence for new offences which bring his criminal record to 400 convictions.

But District Judge Mark McGarrity suspended the term after being told the 35-year-old may obtain a place at a drug-rehabilitation clinic in Wales.

He warned McNally: “This is your final opportunity to refrain from offending.”

McNally, of Cliftonpark Avenue in Belfast, was convicted of burglary, disorderly and handling stolen goods offences.

The city’s Magistrates’ Court heard police spotted him on September 11 at a side door of Filthy McNasty’s Bar on the Dublin Road.

He was carrying a bag containing more than £300 worth of bottles of rum and beer, and told officers the haul had been taken from the premises which were closed at the time.

CCTV footage showed McNally filling the bag before exiting the bar.

He was carrying a bank card in someone else’s name and claimed it had been given to him by a homeless person.

McNally was taken to the Ulster Hospital due to his condition, but became abusive to staff providing treatment.

Despite being urged to moderate his behaviour, he swore and made derogatory comments about a female police officer.

A prosecution lawyer added: “He continued to curse and made comments mocking the recent death of The Queen.”

In a separate incident, McNally was also convicted of stealing fabric softener from a Spar store on August 6 and destroying a police phone following his arrest.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott told the court his client is to be assessed for a potential place at the rehabilitation facilities in Wales.

“He’s a young man who has difficulties with mental health and drugs,” Mr MacDermott said.

Based on those treatment plans, Judge McGarrity imposed a suspended jail sentence.

He told McNally: “There is (still) the prospect of going to prison for at least five months.”