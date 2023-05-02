Serial woman beater jailed for 32 months over latest attack on partner

A drink- and drug-addicted bully who repeatedly assaulted his partner over three days was jailed for 32 months today.

Imposing the extended sentence on Scott McElwee at Antrim Crown Court, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC ordered that when the 26-year-old serial woman beater is freed, he will be subject to an extra two years of supervised licence conditions.

She said that taking into account McElwee’s previous offences, including multiple assaults on previous partners including one who was pregnant, his lack of victim empathy and the circumstances surrounding the latest, shocking bout of violence, she was satisfied he is a dangerous offender.

At an earlier hearing, McElwee, from Tamlough Park in Ballykelly, Co Londonderry, admitted inflicting actual bodily harm on his ex-partner between April 22 and 24, 2021, and possessing a weapon, namely a toilet roll holder, intending to commit assault.

Passing sentence, Judge McCormick said the victim and “coercive and controlling” McElwee had been in a relationship for about seven months, with her living with him at his mother’s house when the violence and abuse she suffered culminated in three days of repeated assaults and attacks.

Police visted Altnagelvin Area Hospital, where the woman was being treated, on April 24 and she recounted to them how the assaults began two days earlier, when McElwee “punched and kicked and choked her” during an argument.

“She used her feet to push him away and tried to leave but he dragged her back by the hair and punched and kicked her again,” said the judge.

She said that when the woman went downstairs, “he dragged her back upstairs by the hair”, leaving her with a bloody nose, black eyes and two split lips.

The following day, the victim was asleep on the living room sofa when McElwee asked her to come upstairs, but when she got into the bedroom, he kicked and punched her.

She said the victim “rolled herself into a ball but he kicked at her head and body”.

Fearing for her life, the victim messaged her grandmother and asked for help. She managed to get outside, where McElwee’s sister told her that her family had been calling to check on her.

But that sparked another attack, during which McElwee pulled the victim into the house by the hair and into the toilet where he used a toilet roll holder to beat her about the head, arms and stomach.

The court heard that, according to the victim, that assault was in circumstances where she had told McElwee she thought she was pregnant, but he disputes that.

“She ran outside to the back of the house and got as far as the gate. But he came after her and struck her head on the gate, damaging her teeth,” said Judge McCormick, adding that, again, McElwee “dragged her back into the house” and beat her, threatening that if she told anyone about the attack “he would kill her and burn her granny’s house”.

On April 24, the victim’s grandmother pulled up outside McElwee’s house and the victim fled to safety, jumping into the back seat and ordering her granny to “drive quickly”. She was taken straight to hospital.

Judge McCormick said that, according to a victim impact statement, McElwee’s victim still has flashbacks and panic attacks. She said the woman “wakes up screaming, hasn’t had a relationship since the assaults, is petrified of all men and doesn’t have a social life any more”.

Judge McCormick revealed McElwee has multiple convictions for assault, serious assault and threatening behaviour.

In September 2020, the thug, who has never held a job, was jailed for eight months for repeated assaults of his then-pregnant girlfriend. He struck her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs, causing her to bang her head off the bottom step.

Judge McCormick said McElwee’s “existence revolves around getting alcohol and getting drugs to get high”.

She jailed McElwee but adjourned the case until May 17 to allow the prosecution service time to consider whether they wish to apply for a Violent Offences Prevention Order.