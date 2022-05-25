‘Serious issues’ with heroin in Ballymena area raised in court as drug accused refused bail

A man detained after thousands of pounds worth of heroin and cannabis were seized in a raid near Ballymena must remain in custody, a High Court judge has ruled.

James Murphy, 50, was refused bail amid claims that he is connected to an illicit trade within the Co Antrim town.

Prosecution counsel contended: “This is an inveterate drug dealer.”

Murphy was arrested during searches carried out at a house on the Slaght Road on December 16 last year.

Police discovered a carrier bag containing 25 parcels of cannabis with an estimated street value of £3,700 near a living room sofa, the court heard.

Wraps of heroin worth more than £1,000 were also seized, with Murphy’s DNA said to have been on the consignment.

The accused, listed as being of no fixed abode in Derry, faces charges of possessing Class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

Opposing his application for bail, a Crown lawyer argued that he poses an extremely high risk of reoffending.

“There are serious issues with heroin in and around the Ballymena area,” she said.

“Police are very concerned that this applicant… would go straight back to dealing drugs upon his release.”

Mr Justice Huddleston was told Murphy accepted having some of the seized substances, but denied knowing about the rest of the haul located in a house frequented by others.

A defence barrister also raised issues around delay in the case, adding that his client has successfully passed a drugs test in prison.

“He has abstained altogether and gone cold turkey,” counsel added.

But denying bail, the judge held: “There is a risk of further offending.”