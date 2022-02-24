Serving police officer loses challenge over Ombudsman investigation

The policeman claimed the probe was an unlawful step based on a groundless complaint motivated by revenge. (Stock image).

A serving PSNI officer has lost a High Court challenge to the Police Ombudsman investigating him over allegations of committing perjury.

The policeman claimed it was an unlawful step based on a groundless complaint from a convicted fraudster motivated by revenge.

A judge accepted the decision to launch a probe interfered with the rights to privacy and reputation of an officer with 28 years’ service.

But Mr Justice Rooney ruled: “The interference was in accordance with the law, necessary and proportionate to a legitimate aim.”

In 2019 a complaint was made to the Ombudsman’s Office, claiming the policeman had lied in court statements.

The allegation was made by a man who had just been convicted on some fraud charges relating to overtime pay.

Judicial review proceedings were brought against the watchdog after it decided to commence a formal investigation into the officer.

His lawyers argued that he has been publicly accused of serious criminal acts without any corroboration. The complainant had ulterior motives which have damaged the policeman’s reputation, as well as enjoyment of private and family life protected by Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, it was contended.

The court heard the officer is now reluctant to socialise and currently off work due to stress at the prospect of a probe into his untarnished integrity.

It was contended that carrying out an investigation into evidence given in court by police when no judicial criticism has been made would set an extremely dangerous precedent.

The case centred on a section of the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 1998 which sets out how the Ombudsman’s Office is to investigate serious complaints referred to it.

Counsel for the watchdog argued that while the perjury allegation may be defamatory, its role simply involved examining whether the complaint had any substance.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the attack on the policeman’s personal honour, Mr Justice Rooney held that the 1998 Act provided the necessary protections.

“Police officers, subject to complaints, can be confident that the investigation will expose vexatious, malicious and unmeritorious complaints,” he said.

“Unquestionably, the investigation process will cause frustration, concern, anxiety and in some cases anger, on the part of the police officers.

“However, I am influenced by the arguments made by (the Ombudsman) that the investigations are conducted on camera and that police officers can have confidence that the matters will be investigated impartially.”

Dismissing the officer’s challenge, he confirmed: “It is the view of this court that a proper balance is struck in favour of the measure and that the inference is justified and proportionate.”