Serving police officer to face misconduct proceedings, judge rules

A serving PSNI officer who failed to disclose making unauthorised payments to himself in a previous job is to face misconduct proceedings, a High Court judge ruled.

The policeman, who also omitted receiving a warning for gross misconduct from another past employer, claimed there was no jurisdiction to deal with a charge of making a false declaration.

But Mr Justice Colton held that a panel appointed by the force has the right to examine allegations related to a questionnaire completed during the application process to join the PSNI.

He said: “It is arguable that a police officer cannot stay silent when he knows well that he has gained entry to the profession based on a proffered falsehood, since to do so was to maintain an active and continuing falsehood.

“The PSNI has jurisdiction to adjudicate on whether in fact there has been such a falsehood and whether it amounts to misconduct.”

The officer, who is not being named for security reasons, completed training and graduated as a constable in 2017.

But it later emerged that he had failed to disclose details about two earlier part-time sales assistant jobs when completing a Security and Counter Terrorist Check Questionnaire in 2016

In one of the roles, at a Matalan store in Craigavon, he was subject to disciplinary procedures which culminated in a verbal warning for gross misconduct.

The officer later went on to work at a menswear shop in Portadown, where he made 10 unauthorised payments to himself involving a total sum of £1,675.

He subsequently took out a £2,000 loan to repay that employer.

Last year police set up a panel to deal with a charge of making a false declaration under the PSNI (Conduct) Regulations 2016.

Despite not being a constable when he signed the questionnaire, it is alleged that he never sought to correct the information and breached the code of ethics.

Lawyers for the officer mounted a judicial review challenge after the panel refused to stay proceedings on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction to deal with a charge pre-dating his attestation in the police service.

The alleged misconduct occurred more than 12 months before he became a member of the PSNI and subject to the Regulations, it was contended.

However, Mr Justice Colton held: “The contents of the questionnaire are unambiguous as to the importance of full and accurate disclosure and the potential implications of any such failure.

“The declaration is self-evidently an integral and fundamental element of the process by which the applicant was ultimately appointed to the public office of a police officer.”

Dismissing the officer’s challenge, the judge identified an ongoing duty to disclose the information.

“The 2016 Regulations permit prosecution of alleged pre-attestation misconduct of a serving police officer,” he ruled.

Mr Justice Colton also stressed: “The fact that the panel has jurisdiction to consider this complaint is not, of course, determinative of the complaint.

“The panel will be entitled to take into account when the alleged misconduct occurred, the reasons for any alleged misconduct, the overall circumstances in which the alleged misconduct took place, whether it relates to the profession of policing and ultimately whether it does amount to misconduct.”