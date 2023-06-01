Seven hour stand-off at Ballymena hostel ended after officers tasered man, court told

A Ballymena man has appeared in court following a seven hour stand-off which brought the town to a halt yesterday.

It ended when police Tasered Ryan Desmond Connolly out of concerns for his own safety, a court heard today (Thursday).

Ryan Desmond Connolly, 34, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court over the dramatic episode which led to ‘multiple agencies’ being involved.

Police found Connolly in a dressing gown and carrying knives when they were called to an incident at the Lighthouse Hostel, the court heard.

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody Connolly, with an address c/o Maghaberry prison, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to doors at the hostel on May 31.

Defence counsel Brendan Kearney suggested the case could be dealt with but District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was clear that Connolly has mental health issues so he wanted a pre-sentence probation report.

A prosecutor said staff at the hostel called police after Connolly had damaged a door and the frame when he “slammed it open” but when officers arrived at the scene, they found Connolly wearing a dressing gown and carrying various items including knives.

“There was a seven hour stand-off in Ballymena two centre,” said the lawyer.

A police officer added that “the whole of Ballymena was closed off.”

Connolly sustained a self inflicted injury.

And so to prevent him from hurting himself further, he was tasered and arrested.

Mr Kearney said Connolly had been living in the hostel since he had been freed from prison.

He submitted that he could be granted bail to live with his brother but District Judge Broderick said that given the obvious mental health problems, he was not wiling to free Connolly without a support or supervision package.

Ordering a resentence report and remanding Connolly into custody, the judge adjourned the case to June 29.