Seven in court charged over DCI John Caldwell murder bid

Seven defendants are currently appearing before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court charged with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell and other offences linked to that attack.

DCI Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son at a sports complex in Omagh on February 22 after he led a football training session for children.

Refusing bail for a number of defendants, the judge said it was “clearly a meticulously planned attack” and those responsible have indicated they are prepared to engage in similar actions when they get the opportunity.

The court hearing continues and more details will follow.