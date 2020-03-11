Seven new suspects in Malcolm McKeown murder probe: PSNI

A futher seven suspects have been identified as part of the PSNI investigation into the gangland killing of Malcolm McKeown (54), the High Court heard yesterday.

Police are set to submit files on the individuals to the Public Prosecution Service within the next week, a judge was told.

The disclosure came as two men charged with the murder in Waringstown, Co Down, last year attended a review of their release on bail.

McKeown was shot six times in the head and body at a petrol station on August 19.

Police have said the killing is tied in with a drugs-related feud between rival criminal groups.

Jake O'Brien and Andrew Martin, both aged 24, are jointly accused of murdering McKeown, who was found dead in his car parked on Main Street.

A Crown lawyer revealed how the probe into the fatal attack has now widened out.

She said: "There are seven other suspects to be added to the matter. Police will submit full files in respect of the seven other suspects next week." O'Brien, from Rectory Park in Lurgan, and Martin, of Trasna Way, also in the town, both deny any role in the killing.

Prosecutors said they were charged after CCTV footage showed a Volkswagen Passat speeding away from the garage within a minute of the shooting.

About 10 minutes later that car was set on fire, with two men in boilersuits viewed running away.

O'Brien is also allegedly linked to the shooting by DNA on a glove found close to the getaway vehicle.

The two accused were granted provisional bail last month, but ordered to attend today's hearing. With both men having fully complied with conditions imposed on them, Lord Justice McCloskey agreed to their continued release. They are banned from entering Lurgan or Waringstown, must not leave Northern Ireland, and can only travel on public transport.