Seven secure High Court permission to challenge Covid fines

Five people who attended an End Gender Violence Protest at Writer's Square in Belfast in March last year are seeking to challenge fines they were handed for taking part. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

Seven people have secured High Court permission to legally challenge PSNI decisions to issue them with fines for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

They were all granted leave to seek judicial reviews into the lawfulness of the fixed penalty notice (FPN) actions taken against them.

One of the cases was brought by Klara Kozubikova against police for entering the home in east Belfast she was sharing with other family members in December 2020.

Officers allegedly took the details of all adults present at the Downshire Park Central address and issued £200 fixed penalties under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.

Ms Kozubikova, a Czech national, claims the PSNI did not have the legal power to enter her home.

She also contends that the FPN is rendered invalid by a failure to give particulars of the circumstances alleged to constitute an offence.

A similar challenge was mounted by Michelle Hughes over being served with a fixed penalty when police called at her property on Killowen Drive, Magherafelt in January 2021.

She did not pay the £200 and faced enforcement proceedings.

Legal action was also brought on behalf of five people fined after a protest in Belfast against gender violence.

The event at Writer's Square in March 2021 was part of gatherings across the UK and Ireland following the murder of Sarah Everard in Kent.

Counsel for some of those involved in the demonstration questioned the legality and proportionality of steps taken by the PSNI.

In court on Tuesday Mr Justice Colton ruled that the three related challenges had all established arguable points about the details contained in the FPNs.

Granting leave to apply for judicial reviews, he also allowed Ms Kozubikova’s dispute over the PSNI’s right to enter her home to advance to a full hearing.

The judge said: “The powers of the police in relation to the enforcement of these emergency regulations is a matter of public importance and debate.

“This issue is likely to have arisen in other cases.”