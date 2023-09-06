Sex offender facing jail after breaching court order by meeting boy

A convicted sex offender is facing jail after today admitting breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by associating with a teenage schoolboy.

Gary Savage was due to go on trial at Antrim Crown Court; however, the 36-year-old was re-arraigned and pleaded guilty to one of the five charges against him.

Savage, originally from Ballynahinch but now with an address at Laurel Avenue in Coleraine, admitted breaching the SOPO on July 16 last year in that “without reasonable excuse, [you] had a child with you in a vehicle” on the Drumagarner Road in Kilrea.

At Crown Court level, an offence of breaching a SOPO carries a five-year maximum jail sentence.

Following Savage’s admission, the prosecution opted to leave four further, similar charges on the books.

Remanding Savage back into custody, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said she would pass sentence on November 15, by which time the court will have received a pre-sentence probation report.

While none of the facts were opened today, the court heard previously, when Savage was initially charged, how the convicted sex offender was spotted with a 13-year-old in the passenger seat of his car.

A detective constable told the court at that stage how “three different parties have made statements saying they saw him with the boy” and also that Savage had been a category-one sex offender until reclassified as category two just over two years ago.

Savage first appeared in court in 2017 accused of sexual grooming and sexual communication with a child. Since then, he has been convicted of multiple breaches of the SOPO, an order designed to curb his behaviour and protect potential victims from further offences.