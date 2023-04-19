Sex offender handed conditional discharge over petrol theft

A convicted sex offender who added to his “atrocious record” by driving off without paying for £70 of petrol was handed a two-year conditional discharge today.

Sentencing 43-year-old David Hatch, AKA Richard McCrea, at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Bernie Kelly commented it was a particularly mean offence, given the price of petrol.

Charged with making off without paying for £70 of petrol on August 7 last year, Hatch/McCrea, from Dobbins Grove in Armagh, claimed he had gone back to the garage the day after the incident to pay for his fuel.

But today, defence solicitor Joe McDonald conceded that his story could not be verified.

Handing in a cheque to compensate the victim, Mr McDonald described it as “a very silly offence, because there is CCTV all around the garage. It was just a matter of time before he was picked up for it.”

With District Judge Kelly asking, “Mr Hatch doesn’t have any previous record, does he?”, the prosecuting lawyer was quick to point out: “He does. It’s quite a significant one.”

Conceding that “it’s quite an atrocious record”, defence solicitor Mr McDonald stressed that “there’s only one previous” for theft.

Convicted sex offender Richard McCrea is now going under the moniker ‘David Hatch’ and the PSNI confirmed previously that it is “well aware” of his duel identity.

He has more than 50 criminal convictions, which include multiple entries for breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, which was originally put in place in 2017 when Hatch/McCrea was jailed for sexual communication with a child and attempted grooming.

Posing as a 17-year-old, Hatch/McCrea tried to entice a young girl into meeting him.