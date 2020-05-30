Sex offender Paul Druse 'threatened to kill SF MLA' Sinead Ennis

A registered sex offender appeared in court on Friday accused of threatening to kill a Sinn Fein MLA.

In addition to being charged with threatening to kill Sinead Ennis on November 12, 2018, 45-year-old Paul Druse was also accused of threatening to destroy her office.

He was further accused of pursuing a course of conduct against the South Down MLA that amounted to harassment.

Druse, who appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court, sitting in Lisburn, via videolink from police custody, is also charged with breaching the requirements of the sex offenders' register on June 7 last year by failing to notify the police of his address, as well as causing criminal damage to a police vehicle on May 22 this year.

None of the facts surrounding the allegations were opened in court, but a police constable said he believed he could connect Druse to each of the charges.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Fields said while there was an "agreed way forward" as regards bail, "the difficulty is that he has no fixed address, so bail would be subject to an address".

Granting bail, District Judge Amanda Henderson said the defendant would only be released once police had approved an address.

As part of his bail conditions, Druse is barred from contacting the Sinn Fein MLA, from being under the influence of alcohol in public and from entering Warrenpoint.

His case was adjourned to June 24.