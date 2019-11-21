Sex offender who entered care home 'in breach' of ban

A convicted sex offender broke a previous court order by entering a care home, it has been claimed.

Geoffrey Rainey Kelly (36), from Lakeview Crescent in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone is accused of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) on October 24 by going into the premises in Aughnacloy.

The facility is a nursing home for elderly residents and it is understood nothing occurred beyond Kelly entering and being observed there by staff.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court yesterday the charge could be connected.

There was no objection to bail, which District Judge Michael Ranaghan set at £300.

He also banned Kelly from entering the care home in question.

The case has been adjourned until January next year.

Kelly is bound by the SOPO after a number of previous incidents, some of which occurred when he was dressed in woman's clothing.

The most recent was in August when he was jailed for four months after staff at St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley spotted him dressed as a woman and trying door handles while he walked through the school on June 17.

When challenged, Kelly claimed to be looking for a named child, but no such pupil was registered.

He left in a car and police were called.

Staff described the car and Kelly, who presented in a blonde wig and dressed in a white skirt, pink jacket and a string of pearls.

Officers located the car and Kelly, wearing the same clothes, was in the driver seat and accepted being at St Ciaran's, but was "just looking around", the court previously heard.

During interview he claimed to remember nothing and maintained this in a second interview, but later admitting breaching the SOPO, which bans Kelly coming within 20 metres of schools or similar facilities.

Pre-sentence reports were ordered, which confirmed Kelly has been twice given probation for separate offences, each involving sexual-related behaviour while dressed as a woman.

The first occurred in 2016 when he sexually assaulted a female in a supermarket.

In 2017, Kelly offended again, exposing himself to a teenage girl in a ladies boutique.

Kelly bought clothes and decided to put them on, but "became fully undressed and emerged from a changing room."

Sentenced to probation in November 2018, Kelly reoffended just seven months later.

A defence lawyer had previously described his client as "a complicated character, who is entitled to dress as likes but not behave as he does... He minimises his behaviour and lacks understanding."

At a previous court hearing a judge addressed Kelly - who was considered highly likely to reoffend generally - telling him: "This was a premeditated action at a school. You were trying door handles to gain entry to premises you are banned from being in or near.

"You present a risk and you are not paying attention to the SOPO so the risk remains."

Imprisonment was deemed "necessary to protect the public".

However, due to time spent on remand Kelly was freed the week after sentencing was handed down.