Shane Whitla murder: Accused’s bail application adjourned as address ‘too close’ to crime scene

A suggested bail address for one of the men accused of the gangland murder of Shane Whitla has been deemed too close to the scene of the shooting.

Jake O’Brien (27), from Church Walk, Lurgan, and Kevin Conway (25), from Deeney Walk, Lurgan, as well as Joshua Cotter (27), from Madrid Street, Belfast, are jointly accused of murdering the victim on January 12 over an alleged drug feud.

Mr Whitla was shot in an alleyway, having been allegedly lured by a phone call from one of the accused, but managed to make his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he was found dead.

At Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today, a defence barrister for O’Brien conceded he was on bail for alleged offending when arrested in connection with Mr Whitla’s murder, but wished to apply for release.

However, a suggested bail address turned out to be less than three miles from the murder scene, which District Judge Bernie Kelly deemed “far too close” and adjourned to allow for an alternative to be sourced.

The matter will be revisited later this week.

Previously, Cotter was released on bail and though the prosecution appealed, the High Court upheld the decision.