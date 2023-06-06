Shane Whitla murder accused’s sister keeps her cash after he went on the run while on bail

The sister of a man who absconded while on bail for an alleged gangland killing is to avoid forfeiting £4,000 she lodged as his surety, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Rooney refused a Public Prosecution Service application for estreatment of the cash security provided on behalf of Kevin Conway.

He ruled: “The surety should not be penalised or held responsible for the failure of the police to detain the defendant.”

Conway, 25, is one of three men charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan, Co Armagh on January 12 this year.

Mr Whitla, a 39-year-old father of four, was gunned down in an alleyway off Woodville Street over an alleged drug debt to a notorious crime gang known as The Firm.

Prosecutors claim Conway, originally from Deeney Drive in the town, made phone calls which lured the victim to the scene of the execution-style shooting.

He was granted High Court bail on February 20 under conditions which included a prohibition on accessing the internet.

Conway’s sister also had to lodge £4,000 as a security for his release.

Five days later, however, a relative of Mr Whitla suspected that the defendant was online using Facebook Messenger.

Screenshot images were forwarded to police who then called at Conway’s bail address in Newry to investigate the potential breach.

He was arrested at the property for the alleged violation but allowed to retrieve a packet of cigarettes and have a smoke at the front door, the court heard.

Conway then absconded from police custody, running in the direction of the Belfast Road.

Officers pursued him on foot but eventually lost sight and were unable to trace him.

Conway handed himself in two days later and had his bail revoked.

Prosecutors argued that an order should be made for his sister to forfeit the entirety of her cash security.

Despite acknowledging she could not be faulted, they stressed the public interest in sending a message that breaches of bail conditions will have financial consequences.

Counsel for Conway’s sister insisted that she did everything in her power to secure his return to custody.

The court heard she contacted his friends and convinced them that he must hand himself in, keeping police updated at every stage.

Citing those “commendable efforts”, Mr Justice Rooney held that she was completely blameless.

“The fact that the defendant absconded from police custody was totally outside her control,” he said.

An estreatment order would probably have been made if Conway had not returned to custody, the judge indicated.

But he confirmed: “Accordingly, on the basis of the exceptional circumstances of this particular case, I refuse the prosecution’s application to forfeiture the security, which should be remitted in full to (the defendant’s sister).”