Shane Whitla probe: Murder suspect denied bail ‘due to links to gangster’s shooting’

One of the men accused of murdering Shane Whitla has been refused bail after a judge said the risk of releasing him was too great due to his previous charge in connection with the gangland killing of Malcolm McKeown.

While defence counsel for Jake O’Brien claimed the case against the 27-year-old was “inherently weak”, District Judge Bernie Kelly said defence submissions “do not address the elephant in the room”.

O’Brien has been on bail for the murder of McKeown for over three years.

At Craigavon Magistrates Court, the judge added: “He is alleged to have committed a murder while on bail for another alleged murder. The risk of further offending has to be through the roof.”

O’Brien, from Church Walk in Lurgan, appeared via video link from jail on Friday. He is one of three men accused of the murder of Mr Whitla on January 12, and of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

While he remains in custody, the two co-accused, Kevin Conway (25), from Deeney Drive in Lurgan and 29-year-old Joshua Cotter of Madrid Street in Belfast, are both on bail.

Murder accused Jake O'Brien

According to the police case, there is a “working hypothesis” the trio are active members of an organised crime gang known as The Firm and that the shooting of Mr Whitla was a result of a drugs feud over a debt.

Detectives have claimed that Conway rang Mr Whitla four times on January 12 and it was those calls that caused the 39-year-old father-of-four to go to an alleyway off Woodville Street in Lurgan where he was shot, allegedly by Cotter and O’Brien.

While police believe they can link Conway to a mobile, which was in contact with Mr Whitla before the murder and O’Brien before and after the killing, detectives also say CCTV evidence places O’Brien and Cotter close to the scene.

Meanwhile, forensics tests on “soaking wet clothing” seized from Cotter’s home, which he claimed O’Brien gave him, has uncovered a significant amount of “indicative cartridge residue particles”.

This supports a contention the clothing was close to a primary source of cartridge discharge residue, such as a gun being fired.

A PSNI detective constable told court today that police had serious concerns that, given O’Brien’s alleged membership of The Firm and his previous offending, the likelihood of breaches would be “extremely high”.

He said there were also fears that if O’Brien was to be released, it could lead to reprisal attacks as police held intelligence that dissident republicans had issued threats against The Firm, revealing that O’Brien has received TM1 threat documents.

While that threat had resulted in Conway being subjected to a 23-hour lockdown while he was in jail, a status which partially swayed the judge’s decision to free him, the detective further revealed that O’Brien was not subject to any such strictures.

The detective also submitted that having spoken to 30 witnesses, as well as local residents, police had encountered “a real fear in the community”, so other witnesses may be hesitant in coming forward if he was released.

He added that, to date, O’Brien’s and his legal team had put forward five proposed bail addresses, none of which were suitable. The latest one, at Patrick Street in Newry, “doesn’t exist”.

With the tenant of another proposed address allegedly “lying to police”, he said already stretched officers are being led on a wild goose chase to ascertain the suitability of bail addresses.

Defence counsel Michael Forde highlighted that even taking the police case at its height, all they had was CCTV of Cotter and O’Brien half an hour before the shooting and clothing which may or may not have evidence of cartridge residue particles, which they cannot connect to bullet casings retrieved in the alley where Mr Whitla was shot.

However, the detective constable argued that while police have not yet obtained the murder weapon, enquiries are ongoing and there was also the mobile phone evidence.

Mr Forde said the case against O’Brien is such that there was an argument that he cannot be connected to the murder “let alone remanded in custody” on “inherently weak” evidence.

Malcolm McKeown was gunned down in Waringstown in 2019

Conceding that O’Brien is on bail for the murder of McKeown, who was gunned down in Waringstown in 2019, the barrister argued he had been on bail for three-and-a-half years in relation to that case “with no trial yet in sight”. He added that while there had been breaches, other judges saw fit to re-release him.

Judge Kelly said “there are no conditions that I can think of” which she could attach to O’Brien’s current bail order which would lessen the risks and concerns.

Remanding O’Brien into custody, she adjourned the case to next Friday when his co-accused are due to have their cases mentioned again.