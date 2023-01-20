Shane Whitla: Third suspect charged after man appears in court over Lurgan murder

An application for bail is due to be made next week

Shane Whitla (39) died after being shot a number of times in an alleyway close to his Victoria Street home in Lurgan on January 12

Two suspects have been charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan last week.

A 28-year-old man has also been charged with possession of firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

On Friday night police charged a 29-year-old man with murder.

Both men are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

It comes after a 25-year-old man appeared in court accused of murder.

Kevin Conway, of Deeny Drive, Lurgan, appeared via video-link at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with killing the 39-year-old father.

Mr Whitla died on Thursday, January 12, after being shot a number of times in an alleyway close to his home at Victoria Park, Lurgan.

Appearing on the video-link with his arms folded, Conway spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and to indicate he understood the charge against him.

Defence indicated that a future appeal for bail would be made, but asked if this could be deferred for a week due to the “early investigative stage” of the case.

Defence told the court CCTV footage was still being gathered and pointed out that the defendant had “totally denied” any involvement in Mr Whitla’s murder and was anxious to apply for bail at the “earliest possible opportunity”.

An application to take the case for a week was granted by District Judge Kelly.

Conway will be produced via video-link at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on January 27.

It comes after police arrested a 29-year-old man following a house search in the Lurgan area on Thursday, who was taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for further questioning.

A 41-year-old man arrested by detectives on Tuesday has been released on bail.

Mr Whitla was laid to rest in his hometown this morning.

A funeral notice read that Mr Whitla was the “dearly beloved son of Patricia and the late John, loving daddy of Josh, Jamie and Tynisha, much-loved brother of Paul, Patrice, Francis, Nathan, Connor and the late Nigel and Natasha”.

“Very deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle,” the notice added.

A Requiem Mass took place in St Peter’s Church at 10.30am, with burial in St Colman’s Cemetery following the service.

The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to Addiction NI c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors.