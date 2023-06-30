Shankill drug dealer jailed after cocaine package thrown out upstairs window during police raid

A west Belfast drug dealer found with almost £100,000 in cash was jailed today (Friday) for 20 months.

Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth told Gareth Cullen that he will spend a further 20 months on supervised licence on his release from prison.

Passing sentence, Judge Smyth told Cullen: "Drugs destroy lives and those who willingly play a part in the trade will be severely punished.''

The 35-year-old, of Glenvale Street in the Shankill area, pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cannabis and two counts of possessing criminal property.

Belfast Crown Court heard that police searched Cullen's home on May 20, 2021, and during the operation a package containing 13.1 grammes of cocaine was thrown out of a rear upstairs window.

A further 4.57 grammes of cannabis and weighing scales were found in kitchen. £1,430 in cash was seized from the house, including £1,000 in a wallet beside a bed.

"The evidence of the extent of your drug dealing came from your phone and your bank account information,'' said Judge Smyth.

"This showed a substantial amount of drug dealing and a total of £97,392.80p went through your bank account in two-and-a-half years.

"The bank statements showed frequent payments into your account from third parties which were consistent with payment for drugs.''

The Belfast Recorder said an examination of text messages on his mobile phone "demonstrated that you were dealing in cocaine''.

Cullen provided a mostly no comment interview with police but said that some of the money seized belonged to a neighbour.

The judge noted that Cullen had 17 criminal convictions on his record, nine of which were for drug offences, including one for possessing Class C drugs with intent to supply in 2013.

He also has convictions for possession of a firearm and offensive weapon which the judge said "obviously related to your involvement in the drug trade''.

"I am told by the prosecution that your involvement was dealing at a street level, although it was clearly commercial.

"You were acting on behalf of more sinister elements who ensured your protection so that the drug trade could flourish.

"There is no evidence of a lavish lifestyle or trappings of wealth but you did receive a fraction of the proceeds which paid for your drug habit. You have an entrenched addiction to cocaine.

"You were a necessary part of the operation and trust was reposed in you and you were carrying out these offences over a lenghty period of time.

"Your relevant record is evidence that you did so knowing very well the consequences of your actions.''

Judge Smyth ordered the destruction of the seized drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

She added that the cash recovered will be donated to Addiction NI "to help those who seek help for their addictions''.