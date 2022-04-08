‘She was just the best daughter to me’: Jennifer Dornan’s mother welcomes life sentence handed to killer Raymond O’Neill

The heartbroken mother of murdered Jennifer Dornan has said she is glad the "predator" responsible is now behind bars and facing a lengthy sentence.

Teresa Donnelly - who is now the guardian of her daughter's three children – said justice has finally been served.

On Friday West Belfast man Raymond O'Neill was handed a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering Ms Dornan.

Following five hours of deliberations, the jury at Belfast Crown Court returned unanimously guilty verdicts on charges of both murder and arson.

Ms Donnelly revealed that her much-loved and missed daughter was a beautiful and bubbly person.

"Jennifer was a wonderful, beautiful person. She was so caring, she was just the best daughter to me and the best mummy to her three kids,” she said after the verdict.

"She was the most bubbly, friendly girl I have ever known. She would brighten up a dull, dull day - that was just her.

"We have lots of pictures of Jennifer but I find it hard to look at them. When I see a picture of her I see blood and I think of pain. She must have been in so much pain and so frightened and that is something I can't stop thinking about."

Saying the past seven years since her daughter's death have been a "nightmare", Mrs Donnelly said: "I wouldn't want anyone else to go through what we have."

She also revealed she has found the eight-week trial process "difficult".

She said: "Me and my daughter Claire haven't been sleeping properly or eating properly since the trial started.

"Sitting in court and listening to what I've heard ... I just can't understand how somebody can do what they did to another human.

"O'Neill is a predator who preys on girls. I'm so glad he'll be in prison for a long time now, as I honestly think he'll do it again.”