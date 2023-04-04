Shoplifters who stole over £1,600 worth of clothing and perfume from stores jailed

Two shoplifters who stole £1600 worth of perfume and clothing from stores in Greater Belfast and Co. Antrim have been jailed. File photo dated 06/01/16 of a shop sign for JD Sports in central London. — © PA

Two shoplifters who stole over £1,600 worth of clothing and perfume from stores were today each jailed for seven-and-a-half months.

Jonathan Robert Sterling (38), of West Circular Road in west Belfast and Marc Trevor Wilson (38), of Abbeyville Place, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, both pleaded guilty to four counts of theft.

Belfast Crown Court heard the thefts took place at four separate commercial premises in the Greater Belfast area and in Co Antrim on dates between October 8 and 14, 2020.

A prosecutor said the first offence happened at American Golf at Boucher Crescent in October when eight pairs of shorts and eight tops valued at £660 were stolen.

Five days later, eight bottles of perfume worth £127 were taken from McKay's Pharmacy in Templepatrick and on the same day the pair targeted JD Sports at Boucher Crescent and stole 10 tops worth £600.

And on October 14, they stole eight boxes of perfume to the value of £262 from the Boots Store at Sprucefield outside Lisburn.

The court heard that police had been alerted to the thefts and observed a silver car in the Sprucefield centre car park.

As they approached the driver, Sterling, Wilson was spotted coming out of the Boots store and was arrested.

The total amount stolen was £1,649 — £1,260 worth of clothing and the perfume was valued at £389.

Judge Paul Ramsey KC said the defendants used the same ‘modus operandi’ in each of the four shoplifting incidents: Sterling would drive to the front door of a premise and Wilson would go inside wearing a ‘Covid mask’ and steal clothing from rails or perfume from counters.

“All of the incidents were captured on CCTV. Some items recovered were fit for resale, but around £1,300 worth of the stolen items have yet to be recovered,” said Judge Ramsey.

He told the defendants they will spend a further seven-and-a-half-months on supervised licence following their release from prison.