Shoplifting gran stole £122 worth of goods in 'moment of madness'

A grandmother carried out a clothing and jewellery shoplifting operation in a "moment of madness", a court has heard

A grandmother carried out a clothing and jewellery shoplifting operation in a "moment of madness", a court has heard.

Margaret McIlwaine stole products valued at more than £100 from a TK Maxx store near her home in Newtownabbey.

The 55-year-old, of Rosslea Way, admitted carrying out the theft on August 19.

Belfast Magistrates Court was told CCTV footage showed her spending over three hours in the shop, selecting clothing, jewellery and other household goods.

She removed the tags from some items and placed them under bags, a prosecutor said.

McIlwaine then bought some of the products, but left without paying for another £122 worth of stock in her trolley.

She was detained by security staff outside the store.

In mitigation, a defence lawyer said: "It was a moment of madness." He added: "She looks after her grandchild, and is living on her own on benefits."

Fining McIlwaine £100, District Judge Peter Magill gave credit for her guilty plea.