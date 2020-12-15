Signature links 'ex-loyalist leader' Winston Rea to Boston tapes, court told

Winston Rea is charged with 19 offences

The trial of an alleged former loyalist paramilitary leader has heard that a forensic handwriting expert concluded his signature may link him to interviews given to an American college.

Boston College's 'Belfast Project' tapes recorded a series of interviews from both former loyalist and republican paramilitaries which were not supposed to be disclosed until after their deaths.

The prosecution in the Diplock-style trial of 69-year-old Winston 'Winkie' Rea claim he was one of those interviewed and is the voice behind confessions to a number of loyalist terror-related crimes.

The alleged former Red Hand Commando leader from the Springwell Road, in Groomsport, Co Down, faces 19 charges, including involvement in two murders grounded on the seven Boston tapes in which he was allegedly the speaker identified as 'Interviewee L'.

On Tuesday, his no-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court was told samples of a signature allegedly relating to the Boston interviews was compared with several known signatures of Rea.

Trial judge Mr Justice McAlinden heard the signature comparison was carried out by a forensics handwriting expert of 27 years experience based at the NI Forensic Laboratory in Carrickfergus.

In a statement of his findings the expert said he was asked to determine if Rea had signed an affidavit, held in the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, and if he had also signed several other authorisations he allegedly gave.

The comparison was made with several statements Rea had given to police over the years, notably in 2013 and 2017.

In the first of the "questioned signatures" the expert reported that it "corresponded closely" with the "specimen" signatures supplied to him.

The comparison of the signature on the first affidavit showed a degree of fluency consistent with it being a naturally written genuine signature, and that in his "opinion it was written by Winston Rea".

However, while the expert said the second questioned signature he was given to compare was a photocopy of an authorisation, it too "corresponded closely" with the specimen signatures in design and other graphic parameters. And again he said it was his "opinion the handwriting evidence strongly supports the proposition" that Rea was the signatory to the authorisations.

The prosecution added that the expert also included an appendix to his report outlining the forensic science handwriting conclusion scale. In Rea's case, his findings appeared second on the scale of eight.