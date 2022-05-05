Single jury may not be able to deal with scale of alleged child abuse by Belfast man, court told

A single jury may not be able to deal with the full scale of alleged child sexual abuse by a Belfast man accused of targeting dozens of schoolgirls, a court heard today.

Counsel for the 53-year-old defendant wants the case against him to be divided up in a bid to ensure it can be properly dealt with.

The man is currently remanded in custody at Maghaberry Prison on a total of 132 charges relating to more than 40 alleged victims.

He is accused of multiple counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, blackmail and sexual communication with a child.

Further charges involve harassment, threats to kill, making and possessing indecent photographs, and attempting to arrange for a child prostitute.

The alleged offences were committed over a period between January 2017 and March 2020.

The man is not being named to ensure none of the girls are identified.

His barrister told Belfast Magistrates’ Court he is to ask the Public Prosecution Service to consider breaking the statement of complaint into three separate sets of allegations.

Chris Sherrard indicated that having more than 40 counts on a single bill of indictment could be considered “overloading”.

He said: “There would be difficulty in a jury comprehending or dealing with such a large number of charges.”

Mr Sherrard added: “There are also issues with the defendant’s ability to take in all that information and have a fair understanding of the charges against him.”

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay granted a three-week adjournment.

He also confirmed that the accused is to be produced from custody for the next hearing.