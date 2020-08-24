Six remanded in custody as lawyers claim involvement of 'agent provocateur' in New IRA probe

All six were arrested following a surveillance-led operation involving the PSNI and MI5 into the activities of dissident republican group the New IRA.Legal representatives for some of the accused spoke of the involvement of an 'agent provocateur' and raised the issue of entrapment.The two properties at the centre of the bugging case are located in Co Tyrone, with the police alleging that the defendants were recorded discussing New IRA activity in February and again in July.The six accused all appeared at a remote hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court via a videolink with Musgrave Street police station.

They were Kevin Barry Murphy (49) from Altowen Park in Coalisland, 45-year old Sharon Jordan from Cappagh Road in Dungannon, Amanda McCabe (49), from Ailsbury Gardens in Lurgan, Damien McLaughlin (44) from Kilmasally Road in Ardboe, 32-year old Joseph Patrick Barr (32) from Saint Cecilia's Walk in Derry, and 48-year old Gary Hayden (48) from Tyrconnell Street in Derry.Each of the six defendants were charged with four offences including belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the Irish Republican Army, on dates between February 8 and July 20, 2010, and of directing terrorism on the same dates.They were also charged with two counts of involvement in the preparation of terrorists acts. The first charge relates to 'attending a meeting' at Barony Road on Sixmilecross on February 9 'to discuss matters in relation to acts of terrorism,' with the second charge 'attending a meeting' at Buninver Road in Omagh 'to discuss matters in relation to acts of terrorism.'In addition, McLaughlin has been charged with conspiring to possess Semtex with intent to endanger life, and conspiring to possessing 100 rounds of ammunition with intent.After the charges were put to each of the six defendants, they were all asked by the court clerk if they understood the nature of the charges. All six declined to answer.

A Detective Chief Inspector from the PSNI who attended the hearing was asked by a Crown barrister if he believed he could connect all six defendants to the charges they faced. In each case, the senior officer said he believed he could.The officer also confirmed that the evidence against the accused was primarily in the form of audio recordings taken from two meetings, as well as video evidence which he said captured people arriving at and leaving the two properties in question.Solicitor Ciaran Shiels, representing Joseph Barr, asked the officer about the surveillance operation and was told MI5 was acting under the direction of the PSNI.And when asked if the aim of the operation was to target the IRA's Army Council, the officer replied "that's correct."Several of the defendants solicitors mentioned the involvement of a state agent, with Mr Shiels making the case that "this agent provocateur was employed to entrap them."No applications were made for bail at this stage, but solicitors for Jordan and McCabe revealed they would be seeking bail next week.District Judge Fiona Bagnall said she believed there was "sufficient evidence" to connect all six accused to the charges levelled against them.She also expressed concerns about the suitability of Belfast as a venue for the case. This, she said, was due to existing resource issues and pressures on the court, and a lack of connection to the jurisdiction.The arrests were made by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit as part of Operation Arbacia, which Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray described as "an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA."Two other men arrested as part of the same operation appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday (22nd).Shea McReynolds (26) from Belvedere Manor in Lurgan and 50-year old Patrick McDaid from Magowan Park in Derry, were both charges with membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and involvement in the preparation of terrorist acts.During Saturday's hearing - which both men attended remotely via a videolink - no applications were made for bail and they were remanded into custody.Ms Bagnall remanded the six who appeared in court on Monday into custody, bringing to eight the number of co-accused now in custody. The case was re-listed for September 18.