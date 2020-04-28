Smuggler caught at Belfast City Airport with 3kg of cocaine jailed

A 48-year-old man caught at Belfast City Airport with just under three kilograms of high-purity cocaine in his luggage was jailed yesterday

Valdir Medeiros Da Silva, who is originally from Brazil and who was living and working in Co Armagh for 16 years until his arrest in December 23, 2018, was handed a seven-and-a-half year sentence.

The father-of-four appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video-link from Maghaberry. He was told by Judge David McFarland that his sentence will be divided equally between prison and licence.

During sentencing it emerged that Da Silva was detained at Belfast City Airport after arriving on a flight from Brazil via Heathrow.

His luggage was checked and after officers unscrewed a fake bottom on the item a total of 2.96 kilograms of cocaine was located in what Judge McFarland described as a "very professionally constructed hide."

The judge said the hide was missed by sniffer dogs at Heathrow Airport, and when the cocaine was later tested by the authorities it had a purity of 89%.

When Da Silva was arrested and interviewed he initially denied knowledge of the presence of cocaine in his luggage.

However, he later admitted a charge of fraudulently importing a class A drug.

Da Silva, from Deramore Drive in Portadown, moved to Northern Ireland in 2002, and has been in custody since his arrest.

Noting he had a "limited" criminal record, Judge McFarland said it was his view Da Silva was "a trusted courier of the drugs".

Judge McFarland said Da Silva's change of plea represented his remorse, a willingness to cooperate and accepting his guilt and punishment.