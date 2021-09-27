Social distancing no longer required in theatres, concerts halls and cinemas

The Executive said it will discuss social distancing requirements in the hospitality sector next week

The Executive has announced that social distancing measures will no longer be required in retail and indoor visitor attractions, as well as indoor seated venues.

Theatres, concert halls and cinemas will no longer have to adhere to social distancing rules.

However, the Executive advised that additional mitigating measures are put in place, including proof of being fully vaccinated, proof of a negative lateral flow rapid test or proof of natural immunity from a positive PCR test taken in the previous one to six months.

In a statement on Monday night, the Executive said social distancing measures in the hospitality sector will be considered at next week’s meeting, along with the autumn winter Covid Contingency Planning.

“We know from our engagement with the arts, culture and events sectors that a number of venues and event organisers have already been limiting access to those who are fully vaccinated or can show the necessary test results,” stated the Executive Office.

“We welcome this approach and appreciate the willingness of the sector to work with us to achieve a safer reopening.”

The public was also reminded that free lateral flow rapid Covid-19 tests are available for free.

“Alongside other mitigations, including social distancing, having good ventilation, washing hands and wearing face coverings, regular rapid testing can help to keep all our businesses open, and family and friends safer this winter,” the Executive continued. “The tests are simple to use and provide results within 30 minutes.

“Many businesses are establishing rapid testing schemes to support a safe return to the workplace.

“If you cannot access rapid tests through your school or workplace, rapid tests can be ordered online for home delivery or collected from community pharmacies and other locations.

“Rapid tests are only for those with no symptoms. Anyone with Covid symptoms should self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately.

“We would again take this opportunity to ask that everyone takes up both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, and a booster dose if it is offered to you.”