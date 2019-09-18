Soldier F case adjourned until December following first hearing

Proceedings have been adjourned until December in the case of Soldier F after the first hearing took place in Londonderry on Wednesday.

Soldier F did not appear in court and was instead represented by his legal team.

At the brief hearing, Mark Mulholland QC, representing the former paratrooper, confirmed he would be challenging the attempt to send him to Crown Court trial by calling witnesses at a mixed committal hearing.

Judge Barney McElholm, presiding at the Magistrate's Court in the city, granted an interim anonymity order to continue the protection of the accused's identity.

Prosecution lawyer Sam Magee said he did not object to the adjournment or the granting of the anonymity order.

Mr McElholm said he accepted it would "take some time" before the committal could proceed.

"It's important that this is all done with a degree of fairness to all concerned in these matters," he said.

The decision to prosecute the ex-paratrooper was announced by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service in March.

Soldier F faces five attempted murder charges in relation to the shootings in Londonderry on January 30 1972.

Bloody Sunday became one of the most notorious incidents of the Northern Ireland Troubles when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on a crowd of civil rights demonstrators, killing 13.

Soldier F is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney.

He also stands accused of the attempted murders of Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn. He faces a seventh supporting charge of the attempted murder of a person or persons unknown on the day.