Soldier F won't appear at first court hearing for Bloody Sunday charges

Soldier F won't appear in court next Wednesday for the first hearing on charges connected to Bloody Sunday killings.

The families of Bloody Sunday victims have been informed the veteran is not compelled to attend, The Derry Journal has reported.

The former Parachute Regiment soldier (67) who can not be named for legal reasons will be represented by his legal team.

He has been charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murder of four other people.

The Public Prosecution Service has informed families the case is to be challenged in the magistrates court.

The September 18 hearing in Londonderry is likely to be a short procedural affair.

Bloody Sunday was one of the most notorious episodes of the Northern Ireland Troubles, when paratroopers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry’s Bogside neighbourhood.

Thirteen people were shot dead on January 30, 1972. As well as the 13 who died on the day, 15 others were shot and injured.