Solicitor accused of harassing tenants next door to his £1m home

A Co Down solicitor has been charged with harassing and causing tenants to leave their home.

Although he did not appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today, Edmund Sinclair (age unknown) was charged with three offences arising from alleged events between February and May 3, last year.

Sinclair, from Brown’s Brae in Holywood, is accused of the unlawful harassment of his tenants who lived in a property next to his and with engaging in “acts likely to interfere with the peace and comfort of the tenants” which caused them to leave their home.

Although the alleged facts surrounding the charges were not opened before District Judge Mark Hamill, the particulars of the various offences are very specific regarding Sinclair’s alleged behaviour towards the male and female tenants who lived in his property next door.

At count one, Sinclair is alleged to have unlawfully deprived the tenants of their occupation in that for two hours between 7-9pm on May 3, he “changed the locks of the dwelling house, turned off the electricity supply to the dwelling house, and chained the gates on the driveway.”

The charges at count two and three, accusing the solicitor of causing the complainants to leave their occupation are even more specific.

At count two, Sinclair is alleged to have committed acts “likely to interfere with the peace and comfort of the tenants of the said dwelling house…knowing, or having reasonable cause to believe that such conduct was likely to cause the said tenants to give up occupation of the whole or part of the premises.”

Sinclair’s alleged actions include:

— “You shouted at your tenants that they needed to vacate the property immediately, in front of their friend who was visiting on her discharge from hospital that day, after 6 days of treatment for cardiomyopathy;

— “You kept phoning and calling at the door of the dwelling house, banging it very loudly, and demanding that your tenants leave immediately, saying ‘Leave now, I want you gone!’ thereby scaring the tenants' children;

— “You phoned, left voicemails, and sent texts and emails, telling your tenants to leave the premises;

— “You made defamatory comments about your tenants to neighbours, and to their children's school, and you allowed your ponies to roam the garden, thereby denying your tenants the use of it;

— “You instructed your solicitor to serve a Notice to Quit for said premises to your tenants on 21 April 2022, giving them 9 days' notice to quit the premises, rather than the 12 weeks' notice to quit prescribed by the Private Tenancies (Coronavirus Modifications) Act (Northern Ireland) 2020;

— “Blocked the driveway to the house with his car.”

On a third count, Sinclair is alleged to have “persistently withdrew or withheld services reasonably required for the occupation of the dwelling house as a residence” which was likely to cause the tenants to give up their occupation.

Between February and May 2, Sinclair is alleged to have “interfered with the provision of hot water, electricity and heating for the premises.”

Following an application by defence counsel Conan Rea, District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case to May 19 for attitude.

According to Propertynews.com, Sinclair’s five bedroom, four reception room home “Braeside Country House” is in the market for £950,000.

For sale as part of the deal is the NI tourist board registered, two bedroom, self contained adjoining apartment whose tenants Sinclair is alleged to have caused to leave.

According to the listing on Rogers and Browne estate agents:

“From its elevated position overlooking Holywood and Belfast Lough, this charming former farm house has been extended and renovated over the years but still retains all of its welcoming atmosphere.

“In addition to the space on offer in the main house, there is an attached, self-contained, two bed room apartment which would be ideal for an extended family or those with semi-dependant relatives. There is also the opportunity to secure a rental income here as the apartment is registered and approved by the Tourist Board.

“A truly delightful home — for all the family.”