Solicitor accused of harassing tenants next to his £1m home set for contest hearing

A Co Down solicitor accused of harassing and causing tenants to leave their home is set to contest the charges at a hearing in August, it emerged today.

The tenants lived in a cottage nextdoor to 55-year-old solicitor Edmund Sinclair’s £1m Holywood hills home.

The case against Sinclair was mentioned at Newtownards Magistrates Court today and although the date for his contest will be fixed this Monday, District Judge Amanda Brady said provisionally, the case could be heard on August 7.

Sinclair, from Brown’s Brae in Holywood, is accused of the unlawful harassment of his tenants.

He is also accused of engaging in “acts likely to interfere with the peace and comfort of the tenants” which caused them to leave their home.

The offences were said to have taken place between February and May 3, last year.

The solicitor was a partner and lead solicitor in the firm of Robert G Sinclair & Co which was started by his older brother in 1983 but whose Bedford Street practice has been closed pending a Law Society investigation.

The charge sheets give specifics of Sinclair’s alleged behaviour towards the male and female couple who were his tenants.

Read more Solicitor accused of harassing tenants next door to his £1m home

He is alleged to have unlawfully deprived them of their occupation in that for two hours between 7-9pm on May 3, he changed the locks of the house, turned off the electricity supply and chained the gates on the driveway.

The charges at count two and three, accusing the solicitor of causing the complainants to leave their occupation are even more specific.

At count two, Sinclair is alleged to have committed acts “likely to interfere with the peace and comfort of the tenants, knowing such conduct was likely to cause them to give up their occupation.”

Sinclair’s alleged actions include: “You shouted at your tenants that they needed to vacate the property immediately, in front of their friend who was visiting her on her discharge from hospital that day, after 6 days of treatment for cardiomyopathy.

“You kept phoning and calling at the door of the dwelling house, banging it very loudly, and demanding that your tenants leave immediately, saying ‘Leave now, I want you gone’ thereby scaring the tenants’ children.”

Sinclair is also alleged to have made defamatory comments about the tenants to neighbours, and to their children's school.

And he is alleged to have allowed his ponies to roam the garden, denying the tenants the use of it.

On a third count, Sinclair is alleged to have “persistently withdrew or withheld services reasonably required for the occupation of the dwelling house as a residence”.

Between February and May 3, Sinclair is alleged to have “interfered with the provision of hot water, electricity and heating for the premises.”

He has previously entered not guilty pleas to each of the counts and in court today, defence counsel Chris Holmes said there would be up to four witnesses to testify in the “substantial contest.”

District Judge Brady adjourned the case to June 19 to fix a firm date.

According to Propertynews.com, Sinclair’s five bedroom, four reception room home “Braeside Country House” is in the market for £950,000.

For sale as part of the deal is the NI tourist board registered, two bedroom, self contained adjoining apartment whose tenants Sinclair is alleged to have caused to leave.