Son of loyalist murder victim remanded accused of setting fire to ex’s bed

The son of a loyalist murder victim was remanded in custody today accused of setting fire to an ex-partner’s bed.

Joseph Reynolds, 43, also allegedly attempted to burn a kitchen bin underneath a gas boiler at the woman’s home in west Belfast.

Reynolds, of Stockman’s Lane in the city, was refused bail on charges of arson with intent to endanger life, common assault and criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard claims he targeted the property in the Beechmount area last Saturday.

It was alleged that he told his ex-partner to check upstairs because her bed was on fire.

A PSNI officer claimed he then placed a kitchen bin below the gas boiler and tried to set it alight.

Reynolds is further accused of breaking shelving in a fridge and pushing a woman after she screamed at him to leave the property.

Fire damage to the bed and bin were observed and photographed by police at the scene.

Reynolds could not be located, the court heard, but eventually handed himself in at Musgrave PSNI Station on Tuesday.

Bail was opposed amid concerns about the risk of interfering with witnesses.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin confirmed Reynolds denies the offences and has provided a statement indicating others were present at the property.

He suggested there were inconsistencies in the witness accounts against the accused.

The lawyer also disclosed that his client’s father, Joseph Reynolds Sr, was murdered in the city 30 years ago.

The 40-year-old painter was ambushed by UVF gunmen on the Sydenham Road as he travelled to work at the Shorts aircraft factory.

Mr Austin argued that if held in custody Reynolds could lose the home his family moved to following the killing.

“He will miss the mortgage repayments, and there is a serious risk that it will be repossessed,” the solicitor added.

Bail was denied, however, due to concerns over potential re-offending.

Remanding Reynolds in custody until September 6, District Judge Steven Keown said: “These are extremely serious charges, including allegations of fire setting.”