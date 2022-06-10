South Armagh men jailed for roles in ‘sophisticated’ ATM heist in Co Louth

Two men from south Armagh have pleaded guilty to offences connected to a raid on ATM machines in Dundalk two years ago. Photo: Arthur Carron.

Two south Armagh men who admitted involvement in a “well-planned and sophisticated” double ATM heist have each been handed 40-month sentences today .

Jailing Fearghal Nolan (25), and his co-accused, 30-year-old Michael Muckian at Newry Crown Court, Judge Gordon Kerr QC ordered them to serve 20 months in jail and 20 months on licence for the “extremely serious case” that involved a police helicopter and cross border police co-operation.

Judge Kerr said the estimated cost of the thefts of the ATMs, the stolen vehicles and excavator used and the police operation “in and around £500,000… but I remind myself that I’m sentencing these defendants on the roles they played”, rather than the thefts themselves.

“If that were the case, sentences would be significantly larger and into double figures,” warned Judge Kerr.

Days before their trial was due to begin earlier this year Nolan, from the Bonds Road and Muckian, from the Carrive Road, both in Silverbridge, south Armagh, entered guilty pleas to the four offences committed on April 4, 2020, including three charges of handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland and receiving a stolen trailer.

The handling charges relate to two ATMs, an Ulster bank machine and an Allied Irish bank machine and a VW Amarok pick-up truck while the receiving charge is in relation to a stolen trailer.

Described as akin to a “military operation,” the court heard that a number of vehicles, including the pickup truck, were stolen from a house in Co Monaghan in a “creeper burglary.”

In the early hours two stolen vehicles, a van and a Mercedes, were set on fire outside Dundalk Garda station and meanwhile, a stolen lorry was used to block the road while the pickup truck towed a low loader trailer to Main Street.

The two ATMs, containing more than €300,000 between them, were ripped from the walls by the excavator “in seconds” and placed into the trailer which was abandoned during the ensuing pursuit police.

Up to six men were seen communicating on walkie talkies but having been alerted by an officer monitoring CCTV cameras, Garda officers arrived at the scene “within seconds” of the men leaving, using police cars and a helicopter summoned from Dublin to pursue them as they crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

The PSNI had been alerted to the incident and with the helicopter directing officers’ movements on the ground, Muckian and Nolan were spotted jumping over a fence and across the field as they fled to Muckian’s home where they were arrested after “armed officers forced entry.”

Although the pair denied involvement and then refused to answer police questions, they later admitted they were to be paid £1,000 each for their roles.

Jailing them, Judge Kerr said although he was giving them credit for admitting their guilt, he added that was limited as “in my view, they were essentially caught red-handed.”