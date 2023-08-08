Speeder (21) caught doing 121mph in his dad’s BMW hit with drive ban

A 21-year-old caught doing 121mph in his dad’s BMW has been hit with a driving ban for three months

A 21-year-old caught doing 121mph in his dad’s BMW has been hit with a driving ban for three months today.

Co Down man Gerald Quinn was doing almost twice the speed limit on the M2 at Randalstown on May 2, this year, when police captured his speed using a laser speed detection gun.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard Quinn had been driving a BMW at 121mph with three of his friends in the vehicle.

Quinn, from the Rubane Road in Kircubbin, entered a guilty plea to a single charge of excess speed.

Defence counsel Grant Powles outlined how the BMW was his father’s car and he had “never driven on the motorway before.”

“This is one of the highest speeds that I have unfortunately had to deal with,” District Judge Nigel Broderick told the barrister.

Turning to Quinn, the judge told him he was “quite lucky not to be charged with dangerous driving”.

“Anyone driving at 121 when the limit is 70mph creates a danger in my view, not just to themselves, but also passengers and other road users.”

“If there had been an accident, significant or serious injury could have resulted, if not a fatality,” said Mr Broderick as he banned Quinn from the roads for three months along with a £200 fine.

He said: “There must be a clear message sent out that anyone driving at this speed or close to this speed can expect lengthy disqualification.”