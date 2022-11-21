Speeding lorry driver involved in fatal Crumlin crash fined £150

Imposing the fine and three penalty points on 64-year-old Rimantas Milasauskas at Lisburn Magistrates court, District Judge Rosie Watters said it was “clear from the reports” from both the police and a forensic science engineer “that speed wasn’t a cause of the accident” which claimed the life of Alan Jones.

The self employed joiner was on his way to work at about 7am on 17 December 2019 when his van was in collision with the lorry being driven by Milasauskas on the Ballyutoag Road near Crumlin.

The court heard that when accident investigators checked the lorry’s tachograph, they found that he had been driving at 54mph in the 40 zone.

However, a prosecuting lawyer highlighted that speed was not a contributing factor in the tragic accident.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Steele said Milasauskas, from Bluestone Hall in Craigavon “has asked me to pass on his condolences” to the family of Mr Jones, adding that the defendant had been a lorry driver for 40 years.

“I’m not trying to take away from their grief but you can see that it’s been a traumatic incident for him to be involved in,” said the solicitor.

Imposing the fine and points in the “obviously tragic case,” Ms Watters allowed Milasauskas eight weeks to pay.