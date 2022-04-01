St Patrick’s Day rape accused barred from student areas of Belfast

Berne, 35, was granted bail at the High Court with conditions imposed.

A Belfast man accused of the “predatory” rape of a 19-year-old woman on St Patrick’s Day is to be barred from the city’s student area, a High Court judge has ordered.

The exclusion zone was imposed on Paul Berne, 35, as he secured bail on charges of attacking the drunk and vulnerable alleged victim.

Berne, of College Square North, faces counts of rape, sexual assault and theft.

He denies the allegations, insisting that any contact with the woman was consensual.

The court heard she went back to student accommodation off the Malone Road on March 17.

Prosecutors claimed a man approached her outside and asked: “Alright gorgeous, do you want to get a carry-out?”

When the woman turned down his offer the stranger was said to have requested to use her toilet.

Crown lawyer Fiona O’Kane alleged that she was followed inside before being subjected to sexual assaults on the sofa and in a bedroom, blacking out at one point.

He is also accused of stealing £150 from a purse belonging to another woman staying at the property.

Berne was identified by police following a trawl of CCTV footage and checks on banking transactions.

Mrs O’Kane disputed any suggestion that his encounter with the woman outside the house was “flirtatious”.

“He pursued her (inside) quite swiftly,” she contended.

“On the prosecution case this was an opportunistic and predatory offence, committed on a young lady who was vulnerable and isolated,” counsel added.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn told the court Berne is “extremely upset” at being labelled an alleged rapist. “He is adamant that this was consensual,” Mr Quinn said.

Mr Quinn insisted there was no indication that his client forced his way into the property.

But Mr Justice O’Hara responded: “The suggestion is that he tricked his way in by saying he needed the toilet.”

Granting bail to Berne, the judge imposed conditions including a curfew, electronic monitoring and alcohol ban.

He also agreed to a prosecution request for the accused to be kept out of identified student areas of south Belfast.

Mr Justice O’Hara warned Berne: “Don’t step one foot over the exclusion zone.”